HIGGENBOTTOM, Darlene

Darlene “Gigi” Higgenbottom went to heaven on Nov. 3, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Darlene was born in Nashville on Oct. 13, 1960. She was the daughter of Hicks and Patsy Watson. She grew up in Hendersonville, with her three sisters and one brother. She loved to roller skate and taught lessons at the Hendersonville skating rink. She was voted wittiest her senior year! Her biggest achievements were her two daughters, Danielle and Brittney. They were her world and her best friends. She was there for them through everything and never missed anything they were a part of. The love she had for her girls spread to their children. Her three grandchildren Taylee, Rekker, and Ro-sie gave her the most joy of all.

Paul, her husband of 30 years, has been fighting this battle with her the last three years; taking great care of her and supporting her. He did so much research and has studied this terrible sickness that has taken her so early from us. His love for her is forever. She was feisty and stood up for what she be-lieved. She understood and appreciated the smallest, most basic things in life, and she lived her life to the fullest. She always treated people the way she wanted to be treated if she were in their circum-stance. She never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. She loved God, her family, and friends. Her pets were precious to her. Her most special one, Scarlet, was by her side through it all. The last few months she showed such strength and grace fighting this terrible illness. She did her happy dance any chance she could get. We will all carry the love for Darlene in our hearts forever.

Darlene was preceded in death by her father- Hicks Watson JR. She is survived by her husband, Paul Higgenbottom; daughters: Danielle (Dusty) Griffin and Brittney (Tim) Osburne; Mother: Patsy Watson; Mother-in-law: Wanda Briddelle; Brother: Hicks, aka “Man” (Denise) Watson III; Sisters: Patricia (Barry) Dodd, Terri (Jim) Martin, and Karol (Andy) Fuqua; Grandchildren: Taylee Osburne, Rekker Griffin, and Rosie Griffin; nine nieces and nephews and fourteen great nieces and nephews. And Scarlet, her long-time dog companion.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.