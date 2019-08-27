Higginbotham, Pamela Renee

Pamela Renee Higginbotham, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 17, 2019 after a long battle with an aggressive form of Parkinson’s disease known as Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA). Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Katie and father Jack.

She is survived by: Brother – Keith Higginbotham and his wife, Mary Kay; Children – Melissa Zall and her husband, Andy, Jeremy Carter and his wife, Rosemary; six Grandchildren who were the lights of her life – James, Jacob, Ethan, Zander, Ava and Dylan.

A Celebration of Life ceremony is being planned. The family asks that for any memorials to be made in Pam’s name to continue to fight against this terrible disease at either the Michael J. Fox organization (michaeljfox.org) or the MSA coalition (multiplesystematrophy.org).

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com