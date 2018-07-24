Higgins, Betty G.

Betty Higgins passed away on July 20, 2018 at age 83. A funeral service was held July 24 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Higgins was a dedicated mother, grandmother and homemaker. She loved sewing, cooking, gardening, canning and quilting. She is survived by sons Mike (Renee) Higgins and Chris (Kim) Higgins, grandchildren Carter Higgins, Justin Higgins, Misti Sharpe, and Kayla Rose, great-grandchildren Hayden Higgins, Eli Sharpe, Peyton Sharpe, and Colton Sharpe, and sisters Salley (Mike) Clark and Inez Bouldin. She is preceded in death by husband of 53 years, J.W. Higgins, parents Allie Evett and Rufus Carter Talley, sister Flora Lou Lacey, and brothers Carl Talley, Bill Talley, Joe Talley, and J.B. Talley. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
