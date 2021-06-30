HILDABRAND, Helen “Kathi”

Helen Kathi Hildabrand, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Sun-day, June 27 at the age of 64.

Kathi grew up in Hermitage and graduated from Dupont High School in 1974. She devoted her life to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a longtime member of the Long Hollow Baptist Church on-line community. Kathi was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She spent her days reading, watching game shows and keeping up with Crime Network. Kathi was pre-ceded in death by her father, Hobart E. “Meathead” Hagar and her sister, Terri Ann Hagar. As “Gram-my” always said, “I love you, but God loves you more.”

She is survived by: Mother Mary Inita Hagar-Marsalis; brother Doug (Harriet) Hagar; Children Josh (Tri-na) Hildabrand and Shauna (Matt) Robinson; Grandchildren, Kati George, Julie Robinson, Abi Hil-dabrand, Cally Robinson, Gabe Hildabrand and Isabella Hildabrand; Great-grandchildren, Everly George and Rhett George.

Funeral services will be conducted 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Van Richmond officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will Kyle Robin-son, Jake Robinson, Mike Robinson, Tony Smith, Todd Hagar, Troy Hagar and Don Wharton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, PO Box 1147880, Nashville, TN 37214.

The family wants to thank Dr. Mangialardi and his team for everything he did to keep Kathi comforta-ble.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.