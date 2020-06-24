Hill, Jack

Jack Hill, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 20, 2020.

Mr. Hill was preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Katie Hill; brothers, Raymond Hill, Noble Eugene Hill and William Hill. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mae Hill; children, Cathy (Jeff) Postell and Chris (Alisha) Hill; sister, Dorothy (Gene) Farley; grandchildren, Michaela Postell, Marissa Postell, Maura Postell, Lora Hill and Joseph Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Wednesday, June 24 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, June 24 from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com