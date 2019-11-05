Hill, Patricia Marie Drehobl

Patricia Marie Drehobl Hill, age 64 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Nov. 1, 2019. A funeral service was held Nov. 5 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Drehobl, and her infant daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth. She is survived by her mother, Anna M. Gillmor; her husband of 37 years, Chad W. Hill; her children, Sarah, Chuck and Jim; her sisters, Dr. Margaret Livingston and Mary Conant; her brothers, Steven Drehobl, Dr. Karl Drehobl, and William Drehobl, Jr. (CPO, USN Ret.); her grandchildren, Brielle, Tharin, Bianca and Chaeden.

In lieu of flowers, Patty requested donating to programs that support local communities.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.