Hillis, Rickie Mason

October 16, 2018

Rickie Mason Hillis, age 64 of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 11, 2018. Rick was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ and owner of Specialty Converting Services. He was an avid hunter and sports fan with Vanderbilt being his team of choice.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Rapheal Victor Hillis. He is survived by wife, Tammy Hillis; mother, Sudie Hillis; children, Eric (Brandy) Hillis, Richelle (Lee) Tramel and Leslie Burnley; siblings, Ray Hillis, Ronnie Hillis and Karen (Dewayne) Thompson; grandsons, Nathan, Jase, Jay and Gabe; granddaughter, Penelope Ann; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Oct. 15 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Sherry’s Run, PO Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com

