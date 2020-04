Hilton, Roy Hugh

Roy Hugh Hilton, age 83, passed away March 28, 2020. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee.

He is survived by children, Lisa Hollandsworth, Cheryl (Roger) Meurer, and Roy (Mary) Hilton, Jr.; grandchildren, Amber Miller, Jason (Jolie) Meurer, Eric (Leslie) Meurer, Alan Hilton, and Angelica Joseph; great-grandchildren, Addison Miller, Jaycen Meurer, Jack Meurer, Jordan Meurer, Arianah Joseph, Aaliyah Joseph, Braedyn Joseph, Dakotah Joseph, and Brennon Joseph; sister, Mary Turpen; and brother, Tom Hilton.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.