Hix, Ruth Elaine

Ruth Hix passed away April 17, 2020, at age 66. The Graveside Service was held April 18 at Wilson County Memorial

Mrs. Hix is survived by husband of 51 years, Wayne Hix; son Michael (Leslie) Hix; brothers JC (Nannie) Satterfield, James (Virginia) Satterfield, and Roger (Sharon) Satterfield; sisters Patricia (Tommy) Scruggs and Mary Satterfield McGowan; grandchildren Amy, Erin, and Lane Hix; nieces, nephews, lots of friends, and two special nephews Jonathan and Scott Satterfield. She is preceded in death by son Kevin Lee Hix and parents Daniel and Margaret Smith Satterfield.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.