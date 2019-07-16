Hoban, Robert Sr.

Robert “Bob” Hoban Sr., age 72 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 13, 2019. Mr. Hoban was preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Marguerite Hoban; and sister, Christina Hoban. He is survived by wife, Jennifer Hoban; sons, Bobby (Julianna) Hoban and Yuri (Sarah) Hawley; grandchildren, Jorgen Hawley and Amelia Hawley; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 18, from 3-7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com