Hobbs, James Ray

James Hobbs passed away May 24, 2020, at age 94. A funeral service was held May 26 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Alsup Cemetery.

Mr. Hobbs served in the United States Army before working in the Woolen Mill in Lebanon. He enjoyed farming, teaching Sunday School, studying the Bible, and fishing.

He is preceded in death by wife Betty Hobbs and parents John H. and Grace Alsup Hobbs. He is survived by daughters Betty Linda Davis, Joyce Marie Hendricks, and Patricia Ann Locke; grandchildren Rob Davenport, Belinda Davis, Johnathan Davis, Darrel Wayne Ramsey, and Terry Ray (Amber) Ramsey; seven great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

