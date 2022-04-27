HOBBS, Katie Bernell Hooks

Katie Bernell Hooks Hobbs, 90, Mt. Juliet, passed away April 20.

Katie was born in St. Louis, Mo., and was the daughter of the late, Clayton Hooks and Mary Lea Hooks. She attended Providence United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting, but her greatest joy was her family. Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy D. “Bill” Hobbs and seven siblings.

She is survived by: children Drew (Bonnie) Hobbs, Kathy (Mike) Key, David (Linda) Hobbs and Mark Hobbs; Sisters Billie Jean (Tom) Allan and Jackie (Bill) Nicole; Grandchildren Jeremy (Catherine) Hobbs, Jonathan (Serena) Hobbs, Jason (Carly) Hobbs, Daniel (Sarah) Hobbs, Taylor Hobbs, Austin Hobbs, Jake Hobbs, Adam Hobbs, and Katie Key; eight Great-grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews

Family and friends gathered to Celebrate the Life of Katie Sunday, April 24, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mark Youngman officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice.

Visitation was Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.