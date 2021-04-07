HODGE, Terry Owen

Terry Hodge passed away March 27, at age 60.

The Funeral Service was Thursday, April 1 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and was followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers: Douglas Hodge, Kevin Wiser, Charles Vaughn, Stetson Rawlings, Mike Kemp, and Jeff Martin.

Terry Owen Hodge was born in Lebanon to Mai Dell Taylor and Kenneth Hodge.

He is survived by: daughters Terria (Cody) Holleman and Angie McCullough, grandchildren Bailey Enoch, Dylan McCullough, Cade McCullough, Carrie-Anne Enoch, and Jaden McCullough, siblings Eugene Hodge and Janice (Jimmy) Kolbe, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Mai Dell Hodge, and sister Paula Mooneyham.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.