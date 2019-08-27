Hodges, Rachel Ann

Rachel Ann Hodges, age 29 of Mt. Juliet, gained her wings on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. Her death was a result of an accidental overdose following a long struggle with addiction. Rachel was preceded in death by her beloved maternal grandparents, Johnny Lee “Pop” and Patricia Ann “Nana” Byrd, and her paternal grandparents, Robert Leland and Margaret Hodges.

She is survived by: Mother and Step-father – Kim Byrd Lance and Barry Lance; Father – Russell Hodges; Brother – Jonathan (Sara) Hodges; Step-sister – Emilee (Erik) Buckmeyer; Step-brother – Joshua Lance; Nephew – Wren Hodges; Aunts – Teri Byrd Sullivan (Howard Blaydes) and Cheryl Mason; Uncles – Michael Lee Byrd and Robert (Dona) Hodges; Many cousins.

Funeral services were held Aug. 24 at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Helen Ross McNabb Center in Knoxville, TN at https://www.mcnabbcenter.org/donate or via phone at 1-800-255-9711.

