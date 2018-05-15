News Ticker

Holden, Amanda Joy Gannon

Joy Holden passed away on May 7, 2018, at age 67. A memorial service was held May 12 at Rock Valley Baptist Church in Lebanon.

Mrs. Holden is survived by husband of 46 years, David Holden, children Shannon (Jennifer) Holden and Christy (Chris) McCarty, grandchildren Bailey and Devan Holden and Colton and Holden McCarty, mother Helen Gannon, siblings Danny (Mary Ann) Gannon and Patricia (Charles) Watson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by father Frank Gannon and brother Tim Gannon.  The family extends special thanks to Dr. Tracey Doering, Dr. Karl Rogers, and Dr. Jack Friday.  Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

