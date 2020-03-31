Holland, Vickie Len

Vickie Holland passed away on March 28, 2020, at age 68. Services will be private.

Mrs. Holland is survived by her husband of 46 years, Thomas Holland; children Wendy Randolph, Thomas (Michelle) Holland II, and Jimmy (Sara) Holland; grandchildren Ashley (Keith) Harp, Alex Randolph, Bailey Holland, Rebecca Holland, Hallie, Carter, and Connor Holland; siblings Debbie Young, Tim (Kim) Browning, and Bobby (Louise) Browning; great-great grandchild Jace Holland; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Hulon and Alma Byrd Browning Sr., brother Hulon Floyd Browning Jr, and sister Judy Earhart.

