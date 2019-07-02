News Ticker

Hollis, Nancy Ann

Nancy Hollis passed away June 27, 2019, at age 82. The family received friends July 2 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Mrs. Hollis is survived by children: Steve (Claudia) Farris, Jimmy (Connie) Hollis, and Robert Hollis; grandchildren; Angela Marsh, David Marsh, Eric Farris, Ashley (John) Bolger, Trey Hollis, and Kari Hollis; and siblings: Mildred Dillard, Martha (Frankie) Bracey, Dorris (Doris) Myers, and Gail (Leonard) Foster. She is preceded in death by her husband James H. Hollis, Sr., daughter Patricia Ellen Curtis, and siblings James Meyers and Juanita Hunter. 

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

