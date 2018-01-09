Holmes, Simon Casper “Sammy” Jr.

Sammy Holmes, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 2, 2018 at age 62. A funeral service was held Jan. 6 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home-Lebanon. Mr. Holmes was interred in Butler Ceremony in Jackson County, Tenn.
Sammy is preceded in death by parents Simon Casper Sr. and Georgie Dixon Holmes, sisters Sadie Irene Holmes, Mamie Marie McMahon, brothers Herbert Juvy Holmes, James Darrell Holmes, and Mack Howard Holmes, sister-in-law Jean Holmes, and brothers-in-law Eugene Whited and Nathan McClure.
He is survived by sisters Ruth McClure, Betty Whited, Sue (Finis) Baines, Estelle (Jimmy D.) Harp, Nancy (Robbie) Harp, Mary (Albert) Colwell, Judy (Jimmy) Lynch, Nora (Jeff) Parker, and Linda (Norman) Webb; brother Herman Holmes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
