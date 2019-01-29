Holmgren, Glen Walter

Glen Walter Holmgren, age 51 of Old Hickory, died Jan. 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.

He is survived by:Mother – Arlene Holmgren; Father – Peter (Jane) Holmgren; Brothers – Fredrik Holmgren, Cuyler (Deborah) Easton and Kristofer (Loretta) Holmgren; Sisters – Joyce (Douglas) Hatstat and Lisa (Louis) Colucci; Several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tulip Grove Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 563 Shute Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com