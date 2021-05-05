HOLT, Maxie Gene

Maxie Gene Holt, 75, Mt. Juliet, and formerly of Clarksville, died April 27.

Holt was the son of the late, William Kelly Holt and Willie Louise Roberts Holt. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Ann Sims Holt and brothers, Bruce Holt and Dan Holt.

He is survived by: sons, Steve (Hollie) Holt and Eddie (Laura) Holt; siblings, Neecie Adams, Willie Holt, Edna Holmes, Jack Holt, John Holt, Frank Holt and Connie Hall; grandchildren, Harrison Holt, Evan Holt, Olivia Holt, Owen Holt, Cole Vowell and Carlie Vowell; Over 100 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Sunday, May 2, at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Dr. Phillip Dunn and Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Visitation was prior to service time Sunday at the church. Interment will be at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Gideons International, West Wilson Camp, PO Box 843, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121.

Arrangements Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.