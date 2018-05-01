Holt, Sandra Ann (Sims), age 71 of Mt. Juliet and formerly of Clarksville, died April 26, 2018. Mrs. Holt was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. Her heart was one of giving, rather than receiving. Her passions were her grandchildren and serving in missions through her former church, Hilldale Baptist in Clarksville.
She is survived by: Husband of 52 years – Max Holt; Sons – Steve (Hollie) Holt and Eddie (Laura) Holt; Brothers – Joe (Janie) Sims and Mark (Mary) Sims; Sister – Linda Hooser; Grandchildren – Harrison Holt, Evan Holt, Olivia Holt, Owen Holt, Cole Vowell and Carlie Vowell.
A funeral service was held April 29 at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. Burial will be at Laurel Land Cemetery in Dallas, TX.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to The Gideons International, West Wilson Camp, PO Box, 843, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
