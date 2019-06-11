Honer, Eldon

Eldon Horner, age 82 of Lebanon, passed away June 7, 2019. A funeral service was held June 11 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

He is survived by loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Horner; sons, Dart Horner and Chad (Stacey) Horner; grandson, Chase Horner; great-grandson, Robert Cade Horner; brother, Derrell (Mary) Horner; special cousin, Juble Horner; several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends also survive. He was preceded in death by parents, Clyde J. and Christine Neely Horner; sisters, Clydene Horner and Joann Clark.

