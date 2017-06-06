Deborah Annena Hood, age 63 of Nashville passed away May 31, 2017. Preceded in death by mother, Reda Raymer; step-father, George Raymer; and grandparents, Robert and Lucille Davenport. She is survived by children, Marci (Dale) Anderson, Stefanie Hood and Adrian (Dan) Hood; sisters, Tina (Kerry) Greer, Jan (Steve) Massingale, Beverly Lancina and Melissa (David) Hood; brother, Stephen Burnett; grandchildren, Austin Burnett, Thomas Anderson, Brayden Burnett, Britany Foster, Skyler Estes, Emily Hood, Spencer Estes, Nicholas Cason, Sarah Beth Anderson, Dash Hood and Briley Hood; and ex-husband, Richard Hood.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 3, at 5 p.m., at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 3, from 1-5 p.m.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Hood, Deborah Annena
