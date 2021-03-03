HOOD, Richard Alan

Richard Allen Hood, 68, Mt. Juliet, passed away Feb. 23.

He was preceded in death by parents, Samuel Jesse Hood and Marcelle Latham; former-wife, Debi Hood; and brother, Samuel Moody Hood.

He is survived by: children, Marci (Dale) Anderson, Stefanie Hood, and Adrian Hood; brother, David (Melissa) Hood; sister, Donna (Mack) Killough; grandchildren, Austin Burnett, Thomas Anderson, Brayden Burnett, Skyler Estes, Emily Hood, Spencer Estes, Nicholas Cason, Sarah Beth Anderson, Dash Hood, Briley Hood, Bryant Hood, and Shayne Babbitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Friday, Feb. 26, and prior to service Saturday, Feb. 27 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Memorial service was Saturday, Feb. 27, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.