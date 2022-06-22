HORTON, Barbara Howard

Barbara Howard Horton, 84, Mt. Juliet, passed away June 12.

Barbara was born in Chattanooga, graduated from Ooltewah High School. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Morris Horton, parents Alva W. Howard & Vera Mae Posey Howard, sisters- Elizabeth Howard Sandidge & Doris Sue Howard McDonough, all of Chattanooga.

She is survived by: Children Timothy (Teresa) Horton of Antioch; Kenneth (Tyra) Horton of Boca Raton, Fla.; Grandchild Daniel (Rachel) Horton of Mt. Juliet; Great grandchildren Hannah, Sophia, Olivia, and Emilee Horton; Many nieces and nephews

At Mrs. Horton’s request her remains will be cremated and no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Alive Hospice, Inc. To donate by mail, send to 1718 Patter-son Street, Nashville, TN 37203, donate by phone (615)327-1085 or go to their website https://www.alivehospice.org/donate.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.