Horton, Phillip Morris

Phillip Morris Horton, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, died July 30, 2020. Phillip was the son of the late Gilbert Joseph and Eutice Stansbury Horton. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara H. Walters.

He is survived by: Wife – Barbara Howard Horton; Sons – Timothy (Teresa) Horton and Kenneth J. (Tyra) Horton; Grandson – Daniel (Rachel) Horton; Great-grandchildren – Hannah, Sophia, Olivia and Emilee Horton; Many nieces and nephews.

No funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203; by phone at 615-327-1085 or at www.alivehospice.org/donate

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com