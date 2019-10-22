House, Wayne Bruce

Wayne Bruce House, age 85, passed away Oct. 16, 2019. He is survived by son, Mike (Kathy) House; grandson, Shane (Leah) House; and granddaughter, Kylie House. He was preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Ula Mae House.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland, Nebraska (104 N 15th St, Ashland, NE 68003) with a graveside service to follow at Ashland Cemetery (Silver St, Ashland, NE 68003). Memorial contributions in Wayne’s memory may be addressed to the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.