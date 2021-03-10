HOUSEHOLDER-MURRAY, Terry Lynn

Terry Lynn Householder-Murray, 59, Hermitage, died March 6. Terry was an employee of Primeritus Financial Services, Inc. She loved fishing, watching sports, especially NASCAR and Barbara Streisand. She had just recently started diamond painting. Terry was preceded in death by her father, John Murray.

She is survived by: Spouse Ramona Householder-Murray; Mother Rita Murray-Anderson; Daughters Amanda Walker and Melissa Walker; Brother Mark Murray; Grandchildren, Asa and Ryeleigh; Nephew Brendan Murray; Former spouses – Jeff Walker and Debbie Deter

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be the Downs Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee, 111 N. Wilson Blvd., Nashville, TN 37205.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.