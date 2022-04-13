HOUSTON, Sharon Kathleen Little

Sharon Kathleen Little Houston, 77, Mt. Juliet, died April 8. Sharon was born in Nashville, and was the daughter of the late, Earl Gentry “Bud” Little and Sarah Brown Little. She was a member of Green Hill Church of Christ and the owner of Houston’s Meat and Produce. Sharon was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jerry Milton Houston.

She is survived by: Son Chris (Kim) Houston; Daughter Caroline (Steve) Graham; Sister Gayle Alley; Grandchildren Briley (Caleb) Saiyasak, Gentry Houston, Isabella Houston, Alex Houston, Ella Graham, Eva Graham, Owen Graham and Anna Graham.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Steve Graham, Owen Graham, Caleb Saiyasak, Trey Alley, Tommy Goodwin and Trent Kirby. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Lamberson and the employees of Houston’s Meat and Produce.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to MJ 4 Hope or Avalon Hospice.

Visitation was Tuesday and will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chap-el, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.