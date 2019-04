Howard, Ryan Allen

Ryan Howard passed away April 10, 2019, at age 28. A funeral service was held April 14 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

He is survived by parents Terry “Aztec” and Joni Maynard Howard; siblings: Teri (Brandon) Chastain, Tara (Ryan) Howard-Bates, and Brian Nabors; nieces and nephews: Abby Hixson, Andrew Hixson, Jake Hixson, and Ella Chastain; and aunts and uncles: Lisa Maynard-Nabors, Gabrielle Howard-Gengler, Frank Nabors, and Stanley Howard. He is preceded in death by grandparents Gaines Howard and Peggy Howard, Millard Maynard and Earline Maynard, uncles Larry “Chico” Maynard, Donnie “Hotdog” Maynard, cousin J.J. Welch, and aunt Rae Lablonde-Howard.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.