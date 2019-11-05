Howell, Eleanor Elizabeth

Eleanor Elizabeth Howell, age 47, unexpectedly died in her sleep at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Oct. 22, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Barbara Spetnagel Howell and David Floyd Howell, and sisters, Virginia Howell and Rebecca Crew. She is also survived by brother-in-law Darin Crew, niece Eloise Crew, and nephew Henry Crew, uncle and aunt, Ted and Nancy Spetnagel, and cousins Allen Spetnagel and Elizabeth Crowe. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Ollie Floyd Howell, Jr., Eleanor Sue Bush Howell, Theodore Scott Spetnagel, and Lucille Elizabeth Stuckey Spetnagel.

A memorial service was held on November 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, in Raleigh. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will follow from 2-4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Lebanon, on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holston Presbytery Camp, 6993 Hickory Nut Gap Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604; First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, 112. S. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27601; or the Mt. Juliet – Wilson County Library, 2765 N Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

