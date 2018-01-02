Hoye, Barbara Ann Boyer, age 79, of Lebanon, died Jan. 2, 2018.
Mrs. Hoye was an avid reader. She was a native of Selina, KS and was the daughter of the late Jasper and Ollie Jordan Boyer. Mrs. Hoye was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Hoye, II.
She is survived by: Daughters – Tammy (Jim) Pritchard and Kimberly (John) Boatman; Grandchildren – James (Katie) Pritchard, Danielle (Dino) Querry and Rachel (Travis) House; Great-grandchildren – Quinlin, Avinley and Dalton.
No services are planned.
Memorials may be made to the Lebanon – Wilson County Library, 108 S. Hatton Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
