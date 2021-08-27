HOYT, Linda Anne

Linda Anne Hunt, 80, Mt. Juliet passed away Aug. 16.

A loving wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and a dedicated registered nurse and animal lover, she was preceded in death by parents, John James and Thelma Livingstone; and husband, Donald Hoyt. Survived by: children, Jim (Sabrina) Hoyt, Kim (Hal) Schultheis, Robert Hoyt and Robin Burch; grandchildren, April Embry, Erin Burch, Jamie Schultheis and Ben Schultheis; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Embry, Jordan Embry and Jackson Hebert.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA or Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.