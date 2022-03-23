HUDSON, Bobby Glen

Bobby Glen Hudson, 83, Mt. Juliet, passed away March 16.

Bobby was a faithful member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ and a loving husband and father. His life-time occupation was spent as a carpenter and contractor. He was preceded in death by mother, JoAnn Brown; father, Ollie Hudson; sister, Sherry Taylor. Survived by wife, Dot Hudson; sons, Troy Hudson (Paula) and Scotty Hudson; daughter, Shayne Miller (Eric); grandsons, Ryan Hudson, Ross Hudson (Hanna) and Seth Miller; granddaughters, Jade Hudson and Lily Miller; sisters, Jolene Myracle and Cris-ty Johnson (Sonny); and best friend, Johnny Harper.

Funeral service were Saturday, March 19 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Wayne Miller and Bro. Craig Evans officiating. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visita-tion with the family was Saturday, March 19.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com