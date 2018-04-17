Hudson, Randall Lee

Randall Lee Hudson, age 60 of Nashville, passed away April 16, 2018. Mr. Hudson was an avid scuba diver and camper. He enjoyed going to Disney World yearly. He was a great brother, uncle and friend.
He was preceded in death by parents Foster Leon and Nella Jane Hudson. He is survived by brothers, William Escue Hudson and Charles Brent (James H. Dicus) Hudson; sister, Claudia Lynne (Randy) Gentry; nieces and nephews, Kimberly (David) Garrison, Brian Hudson, Amanda Gentry and Lauren Gentry; great-nieces and great-nephews, Josh, Andrew, Gracelynn and Braiden.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
