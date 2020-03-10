Huff, David A.

David A. Huff, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 4, 2020. A funeral service was held March 9 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Suggs Creek Cemetery.

He is survived by loving wife of 37 years, Dianna Ellis Huff; son, David Allen (Bianca Blue) Huff, Jr.; like a daughter, Ashley Zerbe; mother, Carol Ann Ray; mother-in-law, Shirley Keller; step-brothers, Dwight Bilbrey and George Bilbrey; brothers-in-law, David Lee Ellis and Joe (Dee) Keller; aunts, Carolyn (Don) Christopher and Pam Huff; uncle, Ricky (Kathy) Huff; nieces and nephews, Kayla, Alex, and Eric; very special niece, Willow; great-niece, Haven; cousins, Amanda Pacheco, Emily Christopher, Laura Lee Hix, Andy Huff, and Christopher Huff; family and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by father, William “Bill” Huff; grandparents, Comer Otis and Kathryn Burdett Huff; father-in-law, Joe Keller; and uncle, Robert Huff.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to either Suggs Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Suggs Creek Cemetery (405 Corinth Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122).

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.