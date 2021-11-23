HUFFINES, Charlene Cartwright

Charlene Cartwright Huffines, loving wife of Randy Huffines, passed away at age 70 on Nov. 19.

She was the daughter of the late, Charles and Nina Cartwright. Charlene, affectionately known as Charlie, loved God, her church family and the UT Vols.

She is survived by: Husband Randy Huffines of Mt. Juliet; Brothers Alex (Becky) Cartwright of House Springs, Mo. and John Cartwright of Columbus, Mo.; Many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life services will be held at Cooks United Methodist Church at a later date.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.