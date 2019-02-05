Hughes, Richard Lee

Richard Lee “Rick” Hughes, age 70 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 2, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Rick was the son of the late Edward L. and Edna Detrick Hughes. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Ralph and John Hughes, and an infant sister.

He is survived by: Wife of 39.5 years – Ellen Denton Hughes; Son – John (Michelle) Hughes; Brothers – Jim (Lonnie) Hughes, Larry (Pat) Hughes and Jerry Hughes; Grandson – Johnathon (Rachel) Hughes; Sister-in-law and caregiver – Cathy Denton; Several beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sherry’s Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

The family would like to especially thank Tennessee Oncology and Alive Hospice for the care that they gave to Rick during his extended illness.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com