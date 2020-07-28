Hughey, William Robert

William Robert “Billie Bob” Hughey, age 91 of Gallatin, died July 24, 2020.

Mr. Hughey was the son of the late Howard and Margaret Lenora Holt Hughey. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Martha Mae Mitchell Hughey, his children, Melody Lynn Hughey and Billy Don Hughey, and his brother, Knox Holt Hughey.

He is survived by: Daughter – Gayle (Mark) May; Daughter-in-law – Brenda Hughey; Grandchildren – Heather (Brent) Hughey, Amber (Chris) Davis, Danny (Niki) Guy, Joy (Steve) Sherman and Dana (Lee) Stinson; Great-grandchildren – Janet Murphy, Caleb Davis, Emily Davis, Dylan Guy, Courtney Guy, Elijah Sherman, Natalee Stinson and Audrey Stinson.

Funeral services were held July 28 at Grace Place in Hermitage, and burial followed at Bee Springs Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Grace Place, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com