Hull, Vivian Eakes

Vivian Eakes Hull, age 78 of Hermitage, died June 8, 2020. Mrs. Hull was preceded in death by her father, Smith Houston Eakes; sister, Linda Friar; granddaughters, Amanda Gail Fudge and Bailie Ann Fudge Locke; and great-great grandson, Andrew Dickson Locke.

She is survived by: Mother – Annie Edna Jones Eakes; Children – Lawrence Boyd (Terrie) Fudge, Kile David (Debbie) Fudge, Amanda Michelle (Greg) Patton and Stanley Devon (Valora) Hull; Grandchildren – Kile David (Annie) Fudge and Garrett Wayne (Julie) Fudge, Eva Hull, Noah Hull, Serena Hull, Aspen Hull, Phoenix Hull, Damian Hull and Cherokee Hull; Nine Great-grandchildren and four Great-great grandchildren; Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held June 11, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com