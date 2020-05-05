Hulse, Samuel Wayne

Sammy Hulse passed away April 30, 2020, at age 70. The Funeral Service is 12 p.m. May 6, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Visitation is Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Mr. Hulse is survived by daughters Misty (Marty Whitney) Lynn and Keisha Hulse; grandchildren Ashley Baynes, Amanda Lynn, Hunter Whitney, Abigail Lynn, and Preston Smith; great-grandchildren Tyson Baynes, Wyatt Walker, and Connor Vincent; siblings Harvey (Martina) Hulse and Annie (Cecil) Williamson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Samuel “McKinley” and Lydia Biggs Hulse, brother Arlan C. Hulse, and sister Betty Joyce Blackburn.

