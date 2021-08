HUNOLD, Richard Allen

Richard Allen Hunold, 76, Mt. Juliet, passed away July 29.

Hunold was preceded in death by parents, Emma and Charles Hunold; sisters, Janice; son-in-law, Ever-ette Everly; brother, Charlie (Edna) Hunold; nephew, Danny; and great-grandson, Ryker Busico.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan Hunold; children, Dawn (Ira) Siegel; Pamela (Steve) Busico; Jeffrey (fiancée Kimberly) Hunold; sister, Beverly Everly; nieces, Sherry Gonzalez; and Cindy (Pat) King; great-nieces and great-nephews, Carmen Santoyo; Jordan; Paige; Logan; and Aaliyah; grandchildren, Andy Siegel; Marissa Siegel; Brandyn Busico; and Stefano (Bobbie) Busico; and great-grandchildren, Rylee Rae Busico; Jackson Jarosz; Maddie Jarosz.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.