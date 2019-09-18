Husband and wife busted again on multiple drug charges

Photos courtesy of Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

In April of this year, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department Narcotics Divisions executed a search warrant at the home of 43-year old Sabra Fitts-Keeley of Lebanon. Sabra Fitts-Keeley is a convicted felon for drug related charges. Prentice S. Keeley (33), Sabra’s husband, was incarcerated at the time of the search warrant, finishing a 13-year prison term for drug related charges. Detectives located approximately two ounces of heroin, seven ounces of meth, one ounce of cocaine, marijuana, and a 9 mm handgun. Also located on the scene were drug ledgers and detailed instructions for smuggling narcotics into prison that were believed to be from Prentice.

Prentice Keeley was released from prison on May 8 by serving his sentence. Following a traffic stop in Lebanon by WCSO on July 28, Prentice was arrested for Possession of Schedule I (Heroin), Possession of Schedule II (Meth), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Driving on a Revoked License.

On Aug. 7, LPD and WCSO attempted to perform a traffic stop on Sabra but she fled, leading officers in a pursuit that was terminated due to safety concerns. Prentice was identified as the passenger of the vehicle. Officers obtained warrants on two counts of Evading Arrest, two counts of Reckless Driving and one count of Reckless Endangerment on Sabra.

Days later, detectives presented the case on Prentice and Sabra from April to the Wilson County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury indicted Sabra Fitts-Keeley for Possession of Schedule I (Heroin), Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Weapon during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Introduction of Schedule I (Heroin) into a Penal Institution, and Introduction of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) into a Penal Institution. Prentice Keeley was indicted for Possession of Schedule I (Heroin), Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Revoked License, Introduction of Schedule I (Heroin) into a Penal Institution, and Introduction of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) into a Penal Institution.

With the help of Metro-Nashville Police Department, Sabra and Prentice were arrested at a hotel in Madison on Friday, Aug. 23. A search warrant was obtained for the hotel room where the two were staying. Officers located pharmaceutical pills, digital scales, one half pound of marijuana, and a revolver. The couple is currently incarcerated at the Wilson County Jail and collectively has a bond of $200,000. Both will face charges in Nashville from the search warrant after being released.

On Wednesday, the Wilson County Grand Jury indicted Prentice Keeley for 3 counts of Sale of Schedule I (Heroin), 3 counts of Sale of Schedule II (Fentanyl) and 1 count of Sale of Schedule VI (Marijuana). An additional $50,000 bond was attached to the new charges.

Sabra Fitts-Keeley