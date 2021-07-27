Hutto happy with county progress

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto spoke to Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce members Wednesday to give the annual State of the County address.

“It is a great time to be your mayor,” said Hutto.

Hutto applauded all the growth in business, and many other positive things that have been going on in the county. He also praised the resilience of the county who has been through a tornado and pandemic in the last year and a half.

“[Resilient] is what you have been through all of this,” said Hutto.

Hutto briefly spoke on many topics throughout his speech. He touched on emissions testing and the possibility of it no longer being a requirement for Tennesseans. The EPA has until Aug. 27 to make a decision whether Tennessee can drop it as a requirement, and then it would be another 120 days after because the county will have to notify the company that handles the testing.

He gave an update on Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle School as well. Stoner Creek Elementary is down, and West Wilson Middle School began demolition last week. Bids will be in for Stoner Creek on Aug. 5. He said that the county is looking into allotting an extra $10 million for West Wilson Middle School to make it a bit larger to handle growth.

Hutto said that Wilson County Promotions received $5 million for the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair so there could be improvements to the facilities at the Ag Center. He said he hopes in the coming years they will be able to make road and traffic improvements so if it grows with the Tennessee State Fair it will alleviate some of the traffic.

Hutto said the census should be coming soon, and they expect it to be around 150,000 for the county. It was 110,000 in 2010.

Hutto praised the County Commission and County Government for once again passing a balanced budget and ending the year $7,000,000 to the good. That was a substantial increase over the previous year which was around $1,000,000. He said some of that had to do with COVID-19 relief money, but the county does a good job being conservative with their money.

Hutto said he had to make a lot of hard decisions this year because of the pandemic, and not everyone was always happy with him. He said he had people mad at him when he made the mask mandate, and some people were happy with him, but then had the opposite when he lifted it.

“I will always do what I think is best for the whole,” said Hutto. “The last thing I want to do is tell you what to do.”

Hutto then said that he had learned over the past year to invest more time in his family, and he hopes that Wilson County residents will do the same. He said investment in the community is fantastic, but it starts at home.

“Life is precious,” said Hutto. “What you do at home is a lot more important. Please cherish the people around you most.”