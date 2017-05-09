Hyde, Peggy “Shady”

Peggy “Shady” Hyde, age 69 of Nashville, passed away May 2, 2017. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred Wayne & Betty Lucille Kimbro Dixon. Survived by children, Tina (Tank) Neely, Tammy (Charlie) Derryberry, Tonya (Marvin) Harrell, Larry Hyde, Kerry (Kelly) Hyde and Wendy Hyde; brother, Donnie (Page) Dixon; grandchildren, Precious (John) Daughtry, Ashley Wardlaw, Duane (Ashley) Wardlaw, Ryan Cassetty, Brittany French, Hannah Hyde, Hayden Hyde, Lindsey Hyde, Cody Hyde, Steven (Brittney) McDonald and Katelyn Jackson; 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 5, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, from 12 p.m. until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
