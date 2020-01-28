Hynek, Betty Jean

Betty Jean Hynek passed away Jan. 24, 2020, at age 80. Betty was the daughter of the late Anne Pisha and John Pisha of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Overall.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Hynek, her son, Craig Hynek, her son, Curt Hynek (Patrice); her grandchildren Michael Strnad, Kaitlin Hynek and Nathan Hynek; her great-grandchildren Haven Strnad and Skylan Strnad, and her brother-in-law David Overall.

The family will receive friends at Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 4-6 p.m. and on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 10-11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will occur from 11 a.m. to noon.

Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 535 Shute Ln, Old Hickory, TN 37138, (615) 889-0361.