Illobre, Brian Scott

Brian Scott Illobre, age 36, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Feb. 5, 2019. A celebration of his life was held Feb. 9 at Sellars Funeral Home, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mike Illobre; Harold and Marie Fredrichs; uncles, Tony, Steve, and Marc Illobre. Survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Samirah Hodge Illobre; the light of his life, two girls, Greenlee and Rowan Illobre; parents, Mike and Donna Illobre; brother, Mike (Karen) Illobre; sister, Teresa Illobre; parents in law, Bob and Lydia Hodge; sister in laws, Charlie (Ben) Briscoe and Trina Hodge; grandmother, Mary E. Illobre; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Hemphill and the TN Oncology caregiver and staff, and his nurse, Amity. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Sherry’s Run (PO Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088).

SELLARS FUNERAL HOME, Lebanon, TN (615) 444-9393