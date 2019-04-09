Illobre, Mary Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth Illobre passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, on her 86th birthday. A Celebration of Life was held April 7 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Illobre was born in New York to the late Henri and Caroline Ott. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Illobre; her three sons, Tony, Steve, and Marc Illobre; her grandson, Brian Illobre.

She is survived by her children, Tommy (Lisa) Illobre; Michael F. (Donna) Illobre, Carol (Tommy) Ferrell, Mary (Steve Andrew) Nicotra, and Andy (Margo) Illobre; grandchildren, Wendi Evans, Chrissy Nicotra, Kevin Respass, Matthew Boykin, Michael P. Illobre, Mikey Illobre, Stephen Illobre, Teresa Illobre, Thomas Illobre, and Nicholas Illobre; 13 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN (615) 444-9393