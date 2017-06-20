Indictment after Gladeville student attacked by dogs

The Grand Jury handed down an indictment June 16, stemming from evidence that was presented by investigators on a dog attack that mauled a Gladeville Elementary student on April 3, 2017. Jamie C. Bosch, 41, was charged with Allowing Dogs to Roam at Large (Serious Bodily Injury) after two dogs viciously attacked the student as he was walking from the school bus to his residence after school that day. The student suffered multiple injuries resulting from the attack which quickly led to the euthanization of both dogs.

“Our thoughts and prayers have been with this young man since this horrific experience that he and his family endured,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Detectives conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and were able to present a strong case to the Grand Jury. I can’t stress enough the importance of exercising control over your dogs and pets so that situations such as this can be prevented.”

Jamie C. Bosch was booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $2,500 bond and will have her initial appearance in court on August 4, in Criminal Court.