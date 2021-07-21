INGRAM, Steven Michael

Steven Michael Ingram, 45, Murfreesboro, died July 15.

Mike was born in Germany. Mike is preceded in death by his father, Steven Lewis Ingram; grandfa-ther, Orvie Lee; grandmother, Katherine Perdue; grandfather, John Ingram and grandmother, Sarah Ingram.

He is survived by: Son Zalen Ingram and his mother, Erin Weist; Mother Sharon Perdue; Stepfather Frankie Perdue; Brother A.J. Ingram; Grandmother Littera Lee ; Several loving aunts, uncles, and cous-ins

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paws Angels Dog Rescue: Cascade Vet-931-389-0412; Cash App – puppydawh5150; Venmo – pawsangels-dogrescue; Paypal- pawsangelsdogres-cue@gmail.com; Mailing Address – 87 Vanden Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

